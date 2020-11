These Are the 5 Best Tech Deals Amazon’s Black Friday Has to Offer



These Are the 5 Best Tech Deals Amazon’s Black Friday Has to Offer Credit: Cerise Media English Duration: 01:03 Published 8 minutes ago

Late 'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek Encourages People To 'Keep The Faith' In Thanksgiving Message



In a pre-taped Thanksgiving episode before his death, Trebek implored the audience to "keep the faith" amidst a year dominated by the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:39 Published 30 minutes ago