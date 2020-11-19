Video Credit: KEZI - Published 5 minutes ago

THE PANDEMIC KEEPS BLACK FRIDAY ON FRIDAY THIS YEAR

The pandemic is changing how many people kick- off the holiday shopping season -- with many retailers slashing prices*earlier for customers*online.

Kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy joins us live from best buy --- and connor even though more people are shopping at home this year -- experts say there's still going to be in increase in sales?

Jillian-- my parent's would tell me tales of a time when target--best buy--and walmart would be closed on thanksgiving and black friday shopping didn't actually start until--well friday.

But this year with the pandemic--those retailers are now closed for the holiday and won't reopen until early tomorrow morning.

As you can see behind--those long lines we usually see this time of night on thanksgiving are non existent.

This is what stores use to look like-- crowded but these crowds are not allowed this year.

Despite a reduction on shopping hours... the national retail foundation says comsumers are expected to spend over 730 billion dollars this holiday season.

This is up nearly 4 percent from last year.

Retailers started offering those black firday deals earlier in stores-- and even earlier online.

Brad loftus / senior partner, boston consulting group - : retailers are really trying to get the orders earlier as there's a very small window between black friday and christmas and they want to make sure that they're their orders are delivered on time and meeting customer expectations.

According to the national retail foundation found 96 percent are expecting an increase in online sales during this holiday season.

Now not all stores are closed for thanksgiving-- coming up on kezi nine news at 6 you'll hear from the manager of cabelas in springfield and what they're doing to keep shoppers safe.

Live in springfield connor mccarthy kezi