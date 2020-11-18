Equity indices open flat, Sensex up by 7 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on November 26 (Thursday) with Sensex up by 148.33 points and Nifty up by 40.80 points. At 9:17 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 148.33 points or 0.34 per cent at 43,967.59. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 12,899.20, at 9:17 am, up by 40.80 points or 0.32 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 277.40 points and Nifty up by 84.85 points. The domestic stock markets opened on a positive note today, building on the record closing highs registered in the previous session. At 9:16 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 277.40 points or 0.62 per cent at 44,749.73. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 13,140.00, at 9:16 am, up by 84.85 points or 0.65 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Monday with Sensex up by 371.84 points and Nifty up by 86.15 points. The domestic stock markets opened in the green, after closing at around record highs..