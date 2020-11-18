Equity indices open flat, Sensex up by 7 points

Global  
 

Equity benchmark indices opened flat on Friday with Sensex up by 7.09 points and Nifty up by 6.45 points.

The market had a sloppy opening today amid renewed doubts about a highly-anticipated coronavirus vaccine and concerns surrounding the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 9:18 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 7.09 points or 0.02 per cent at 44,325.03.Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 12,993.45, at 9:18 am, up by 6.45 points or 0.05 per cent.


