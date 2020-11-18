India's COVID-19 recoveries cross over 87 lakh

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on November 26 reported single-day spike of 44,489 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 524 deaths in the same period, pushing the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,35,223. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 92,66,706 which include 4,52,344 active infections. More than 86,79,138 people have recovered from the virus with 36,367 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 10,90,238 samples were tested on November 25. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till November 25 are 13,59,31,545.
As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on November 25 reported single-day spike of 44,376 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 481 deaths in the same period, pushing the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,34,699. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 92,22,217 which include 4,44,746 active infections. More than 86,42,771 people have recovered from the virus with 37,816 new discharges in last 24 hours. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,59,032 samples were tested on November 24. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till November 24 are 13,48,41,307.
India's COVID-19 tally reached 90.50 lakh on November 21. As compared to yesterday, a significant rise in new COVID-19 cases was observed. The spike of 46,232 new cases and 564 deaths reported in last..