India's COVID-19 recoveries cross over 87 lakh
As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on November 27 reported single-day spike of 43,082 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

492 deaths in the same period, pushing the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,35,715.

India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 93,09,788 which include 4,55,555 active infections.

More than 87,18,517 people have recovered from the virus with 39,379 new discharges in last 24 hours.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,31,204 samples were tested on November 26.

Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till November 26 are 13,70,62,749.


