Hospitals Brace for Post-Thanksgiving Surge in COVID-19 Cases Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:41s - Published 3 minutes ago Hospitals Brace for Post-Thanksgiving Surge in COVID-19 Cases The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 could hit 321,000 by mid-December and hospitals might be overflowing with patients in many parts of the country. Betty Yu reports. (11-26-20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend