After 7-year ban for alleged IPL spot-fixing, Sreesanth to play competitive cricket
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 03:02s - Published
After 7-year ban for alleged IPL spot-fixing, Sreesanth to play competitive cricket
Cricketer S Sreesanth is back in the game after seven years of long-ban.
He was banned from cricket for alleged spot-fixing during the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL).
The Indian pacer will take part in the Kerala Cricket Association's (KCA) President's Cup T20 tournament, which will be held at the SD College Cricket ground in Alappuzha from December 17, 2020 to January 03, 2021.
Sreesanth's 7-year ban for alleged spot-fixing ended in August 2020.Speaking to ANI, S Sreesanth said, "Thanks to BCCI as it's been 7-long years and I have been training really hard.
I will keep giving my best because this is something for which I have waited for 7 long years.
I am grateful to the selectors for giving me this opportunity." "Every bowl and every moment is important for me and it was never like that before," he added.
In August 2013, Sreesanth and two other teammates of Rajasthan Royals (RR) were banned from playing for a lifetime by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for alleged spot-fixing in IPL.
On March 2020, the Supreme Court dismissed the BCCI ban and allowed him to play this year.
KCA has sought permission from Kerala government to conduct the tournament.
Cricketer S Sreesanth is back in the game after seven years of long-ban. He was banned from cricket for alleged spot-fixing during the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Indian pacer will take part in the Kerala Cricket Association's (KCA) President's Cup T20 tournament. Speaking to ANI, Sreesanth spoke about journey of his life and India-Australia cricket series. He said, "I am looking forward to every game and it is my humble request to everybody to support and be with me because I need those blessings. I am looking at it as opportunity and not challenges and I want to learn as much as possible." "I hope Sanju Samson continues his form and if he channelizes his energy and focuses on what he should be doing I am very confident that he has a long way to go," he added.
On opening batsman Rohit Sharma's current status regarding his injury, Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on November 26 said that his status will be further assessed on December 11. "Well, before we had the selection meeting in Dubai, we got a mail two days before which said that Rohit is unavailable for selection because of the injury he picked up during the IPL. It mentioned a two-week rest and rehab period, and it said that the pros and cons of the injury were explained to Rohit and he understood that. It was the information we got by mail but after that, he played in the IPL. We all thought that he would be on the flight to Australia which he wasn't and we had no information whatsoever on the reason behind him not flying to Australia," said Kohli during the virtual press conference. "After that, the only information we have received on mail is that he is at NCA and he will be further assessed on December 11. So from the time the selection meeting happened and the IPL ended and now when this mail came about his assessment, there has been lack of clarity, we have been playing the waiting game on this issue and this is not ideal at all," he added.
Trailblazers has won their maiden Women's T20 Challenge title against Supernova on November 09 in Sharjah. "Women's T20 Challenge is a huge platform. Thanks to BCCI for this opportunity. It will make a huge impact for the women's cricket," said Supernova's Shashikala Siriwardene in the press conference. Trailblazers defeated previous winners Supernovas by 16 runs at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Kerala's first water taxi service launched in the backwaters of Alappuzha. The water taxi is set to ferry passengers. The water taxi, a catamaran diesel-powered craft with a seating capacity for 10 passengers, is 1st in a series of 4 boats. The State Water Transport Department is planning to introduce more boats.
The first water taxi service in Kerala was launched in backwaters of Alappuzha. The catamaran diesel-powered craft has seating capacity of 10 passengers. The backwaters of Alappuzha is a major tourist attraction in the state. This is the first in a series of four boats that the government is planning to introduce. This will promote tourism and also provide hassle-free travel facilities. The water taxi can also be used as a rescue vehicle during emergencies.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:00Published
Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians departed from team hotel to compete against SunRisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi. The last league match of IPL 2020 will be played in Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Though MI are..
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by five wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. SRH's Sandeep Sharma said, "I have the responsibility to read the pitch..
Five people have been arrested from a hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for their alleged involvement in betting on IPL matches. While speaking to media, Meerut (City) ADSP Akhilesh Narayan Singh said,..