Ind-Aus series: 'Sanju Samson has long way to go', says Sreesanth

Cricketer S Sreesanth is back in the game after seven years of long-ban.

He was banned from cricket for alleged spot-fixing during the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Indian pacer will take part in the Kerala Cricket Association's (KCA) President's Cup T20 tournament.

Speaking to ANI, Sreesanth spoke about journey of his life and India-Australia cricket series.

He said, "I am looking forward to every game and it is my humble request to everybody to support and be with me because I need those blessings.

I am looking at it as opportunity and not challenges and I want to learn as much as possible." "I hope Sanju Samson continues his form and if he channelizes his energy and focuses on what he should be doing I am very confident that he has a long way to go," he added.