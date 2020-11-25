Global  
 

Clear-up begins after Cyclone Nivar tears down trees, power lines in India

Clear-up begins after Cyclone Nivar tears down trees, power lines in India

Clear-up begins after Cyclone Nivar tears down trees, power lines in India

Emergency crews were seen clearing debris on Thursday (November 26) after Cyclone Nivar tore down trees and power lines in Puducherry, southern India.


