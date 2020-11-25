Clear-up begins after Cyclone Nivar tears down trees, power lines in India
Emergency crews were seen clearing debris on Thursday (November 26) after Cyclone Nivar tore down trees and power lines in Puducherry, southern India.
Motorists attempt to power through submerged streets as Cyclone Nivar hits eastern IndiaMotorists attempt to power through submerged streets as Cyclone Nivar makes landfall in eastern India's Chennai.
People in India evacuated in inflatable boats as rain continues to lash the city of ChennaiThe people living in low-lying areas have been evacuated in inflatable boats as rain continues to lash the city of Chennai, India, on Wednesday (November 25).
Cyclone Nivar is gradually intensifying, could cause damage to crops: IMD DGMAs per India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross between Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram) and Karaikal during midnight on November 25 and early hours of November 26. Speaking..