Range Rover Evoque PHEV charging process

The Range Rover Evoque will receive a whole series of innovations for the 2021 model year, especially in the engine compartment and in the field of connectivity.

The whole thing is crowned by a new top model: the Range Rover Evoque Autobiography, which gives the character of the successful premium SUV of the compact class even more elegance and luxury.

The innovations in the coming model year of the Evoque include new engines with plug-in and mild hybrid technology - a new 1.5 liter Ingenium three-cylinder petrol engine and two equally new 2.0 liter diesel units.

Various new technologies continue to find their way into the Range Rover Evoque, such as the highly developed Pivi infotainment system or a new filter system for the interior air.

The parade of novelties is rounded off with the chic special model Range Rover Evoque Nolita.

The 2021 generation Range Rover Evoque can be ordered now and will be available from the beginning of 2021.

The list of recommended retail prices (including 16% VAT) starts at 37,894 euros for the D150 FWD with manual transmission, the plug-in hybrid is available as an AWD with automatic transmission and the higher “S” equipment for 54,563 euros Leasing offer is available without down payment from 382 euros per month with a 3-year term and an annual mileage of a maximum of 10,000 km.