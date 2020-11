Paul Mescal was among the winners at the 2020 GQ Men of the Year Awards on Thursday (26.11.20), as he took home the gong for Breakthrough Actor.



Related videos from verified sources Paul Mescal was among the GQ Men of the Year Award winners



Paul Mescal was among the winners at the 2020 GQ Men of the Year Awards on Thursday (26.11.20), as he took home the gong for Breakthrough Actor. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:09 Published 8 minutes ago John Boyega, Marcus Rashford and Michaela Coel among GQ winners



Star Wars actor John Boyega, actress Michaela Coel and England footballerMarcus Rashford are among the people who have been honoured at this year’s GQMen Of The Year awards. Boyega was named winner.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:50 Published 10 hours ago Paul Mescal to receive GQ Breakthrough Award



Paul Mescal will receive the Hugo Boss Breakthrough Actor Of The Year award at the upcoming GQ Men Of The Year Awards in recognition of his "stellar" performance in 'Normal People'. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:52 Published 4 days ago