Diego Maradona laid to rest
Football legend Diego Maradona has been buried in a private ceremony after fans lined the streets of Buenos Aires to pay tribute.
Chinese tower illuminated in honour of Diego Maradona
Gattuso: Diego will never dieNapoli manager Gennaro Gattuso says Diego Maradona was 'more than a player' after the football icon was laid to rest on Thursday.
Napoli players wear Maradona shirtNapoli players and manager Gennaro Gattuso wore shirts in memory of Diego Maradona before their Europa League match against Rijeka.