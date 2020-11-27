Diego Maradona laid to rest

Football legend Diego Maradona has been buried in a private ceremony after fans lined the streets of Buenos Aires to pay tribute.

Diego Maradona’s lawyer Matias Morla criticised the emergency services and their delay in attending...

Argentine football is synonymous with Boca Juniors. The crème de la crème of the nation's football...

Stunned Argentines were plunged into grief on Wednesday by the death of the country's favourite son...