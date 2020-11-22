Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida man wades through pond to rescue puppy from alligator's jaws

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Florida man wades through pond to rescue puppy from alligator's jaws
Florida man wades through pond to rescue puppy from alligator's jaws

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Florida Man Jumps Into Action To Rescue Puppy From Alligator’s Jaws

Cameras captured a Florida man’s heroic actions to rescue his 3-month-old puppy from the jaws of an...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comUSATODAY.comNewsmaxUpworthy



Related videos from verified sources

Florida man rescues puppy from alligator’s jaws [Video]

Florida man rescues puppy from alligator’s jaws

This man wrestled an alligator to save his puppy

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:43Published
Man heroically saves puppy that was dragged into pond by alligator [Video]

Man heroically saves puppy that was dragged into pond by alligator

For this project- I’m the Spring of 2020, volunteers were selected who live in residences that border wild habitat in Lee County and cameras were placed in their backyards to document wildlife that..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:19Published
Caught On Camera: Florida Man Rescues His 3-Month-Old Puppy From Jaws Of An Alligator [Video]

Caught On Camera: Florida Man Rescues His 3-Month-Old Puppy From Jaws Of An Alligator

CBS4's Lauren Pastrana shares Richard Wilbanks' heroic actions to save his dog Gunner.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:57Published