Black Friday: have lockdowns and stretched finances dampened the urge to part with cash? Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:30s - Published 2 minutes ago Black Friday: have lockdowns and stretched finances dampened the urge to part with cash? It's traditionally one of the busiest shopping days of the year, but with the closure of non-essential shops, consumer surveys suggest shoppers are much less likely to go bargain-hunting. 0

