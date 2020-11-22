'3 times testing being done in Delhi compared to rest of India': Satyendar Jain

Speaking to ANI about the rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital on November 27, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "In Delhi, 3 times testing is being done as compared to the rest of the country.
We have the infrastructure, system and capacity to inoculate the entire population of Delhi as soon as the vaccination is out."
West Bengal's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh on November 27 slammed state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by saying that she gets scared when BJP leaders come from Delhi in WB. He said, "Mamata is scared when our leaders come from Delhi. When Bapu comes from Gujarat you revere him, why fear when Modi Ji and Amit ji come from same place? There's conspiracy to make West Bengal into West Bangladesh, terror groups are active here, we want to improve it."
Security forces used tear gas to disperse the agitating farmers near Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway on November 27. Police used water cannon and tear gas shells to disperse the protesting farmers at Tikri Border. Farmers clashed with security forces, as they tried to head towards Delhi as part of their protest against Centre's farm laws.
Speaking to ANI about the rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital on November 26, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "The positivity rate in Delhi has come down to 8.5% in the last 3 weeks. A vaccine will hopefully soon be out." "Until we are completely assured of the situation being in control, no schools will reopen," he added.
Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain on November 23 blamed stubble burning for Delhi's situation on COVID-19. He said, "Stubble burning has made the situation worse and has contributed to increased COVID-19 deaths in Delhi. Now when the pollution level has reduced, its impact will be seen in the next 2-3 weeks."
Delhi's Health Minister Satyendra Jain November 22 informed that government have increased the number of beds in hospitals and ICU beds also increased by 400. "We have increased the number of beds in..