'3 times testing being done in Delhi compared to rest of India': Satyendar Jain

Speaking to ANI about the rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital on November 27, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, "In Delhi, 3 times testing is being done as compared to the rest of the country.

We have the infrastructure, system and capacity to inoculate the entire population of Delhi as soon as the vaccination is out."