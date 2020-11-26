Global  
 

Maradona fans pour onto streets as casket arrives at cemetery

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:00s - Published
Maradona fans pour onto streets as casket arrives at cemetery

Maradona fans pour onto streets as casket arrives at cemetery

Argentina's Diego Maradona, one of the world's greatest ever soccer players, is buried in Buenos Aires.


Napoli hold moment's silence for iconic son Maradona [Video]

Napoli hold moment's silence for iconic son Maradona

Napoli pay tribute to Diego Maradona at his former home ground.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:31Published
Drone footage shows massive crowds of Argentines queuing to pay respects to hero Maradona [Video]

Drone footage shows massive crowds of Argentines queuing to pay respects to hero Maradona

Argentines line the streets of Buenos Aires to say goodbye to soccer great Diego Maradona.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:55Published
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to famous footballer Diego Maradona [Video]

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to famous footballer Diego Maradona

Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture at Puri Beach of Diego Maradona to pay tribute to the legendary footballer, who passed away on November 25. Argentine football legend Maradona had been hospitalised as he complained of regularly being fatigued. Diego was considered the main player in taking Argentine to their second World Cup title in 1986.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

Maradona's coffin cheered by fans on way to burial [Video]

Maradona's coffin cheered by fans on way to burial

The flag-draped coffin of Argentine footballing hero Diego Maradona is cheeredby tens of thousands of fans in Buenos Aires as it makes its way to his finalresting place. He will be buried at the Bella Vista cemetery on the outskirtsof the Argentina capital.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
The onscreen lives of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona [Video]

The onscreen lives of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona

Unsusprisingly given his celebrity, the late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has been documented on film many times. Euronews looks at some of the most interesting onscreen depictions. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:57Published
Drone shows thousands queue for Maradona farewell [Video]

Drone shows thousands queue for Maradona farewell

Argentines lined up in the streets of Buenos Aires on Thursday to say goodbye to soccer great Diego Maradona. His coffin has been laying in state at the Casa Rosada presidential palace draped in an Argentine flag and his famous no. 10 shirt.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:53Published
Football enthusiasts pay homage to Maradona in Kolkata [Video]

Football enthusiasts pay homage to Maradona in Kolkata

Kolkata is known for its love for football and fans hold legends like Maradona in high regards. Sree Bhumi Sports Club paid respect by garlanding giant statue of Argentinean star after his demise. Diego Maradona had also visited the 'football-crazy' city for a charity match. Football fans expressed their admiration for Maradona. Diego Maradona died of heart attack at the age of 60 on Nov 25.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:32Published

Crowds gather in Buenos Aires to pay tribute to Diego Maradona [Video]

Crowds gather in Buenos Aires to pay tribute to Diego Maradona

The football star died of a heart attack on Wednesday, aged 60. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Thousands line the streets of Buenos Aires as Maradona's coffin is driven to a cemetery [Video]

Thousands line the streets of Buenos Aires as Maradona's coffin is driven to a cemetery

Thousands of mourning fans lined the streets of Buenos Aires as Diego Maradona's coffin was driven to a cemetery on November 26.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:35Published
Italian fans pay tribute to Diego Maradona in Naples after soccer star dies [Video]

Italian fans pay tribute to Diego Maradona in Naples after soccer star dies

Diego Maradona fans have flooded the streets of Naples, Italy lighting flares and chanting his name to pay tribute to their football hero, has died at the age of 60 from a heart attack on November 25.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published