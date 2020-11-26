Maradona fans pour onto streets as casket arrives at cemetery

Argentina 's Diego Maradona, one of the world's greatest ever soccer players, is buried in Buenos Aires .

Crowds gather in Buenos Aires to pay tribute to Diego Maradona The football star died of a heart attack on Wednesday, aged 60. View on euronews

Football enthusiasts pay homage to Maradona in Kolkata Kolkata is known for its love for football and fans hold legends like Maradona in high regards. Sree Bhumi Sports Club paid respect by garlanding giant statue of Argentinean star after his demise. Diego Maradona had also visited the 'football-crazy' city for a charity match. Football fans expressed their admiration for Maradona. Diego Maradona died of heart attack at the age of 60 on Nov 25.

Drone shows thousands queue for Maradona farewell Argentines lined up in the streets of Buenos Aires on Thursday to say goodbye to soccer great Diego Maradona. His coffin has been laying in state at the Casa Rosada presidential palace draped in an Argentine flag and his famous no. 10 shirt.

The onscreen lives of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona Unsusprisingly given his celebrity, the late Argentine football legend Diego Maradona has been documented on film many times. Euronews looks at some of the most interesting onscreen depictions. View on euronews

Maradona's coffin cheered by fans on way to burial The flag-draped coffin of Argentine footballing hero Diego Maradona is cheeredby tens of thousands of fans in Buenos Aires as it makes its way to his finalresting place. He will be buried at the Bella Vista cemetery on the outskirtsof the Argentina capital.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to famous footballer Diego Maradona Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture at Puri Beach of Diego Maradona to pay tribute to the legendary footballer, who passed away on November 25. Argentine football legend Maradona had been hospitalised as he complained of regularly being fatigued. Diego was considered the main player in taking Argentine to their second World Cup title in 1986.

Drone footage shows massive crowds of Argentines queuing to pay respects to hero Maradona Argentines line the streets of Buenos Aires to say goodbye to soccer great Diego Maradona.

Napoli hold moment's silence for iconic son Maradona Napoli pay tribute to Diego Maradona at his former home ground.