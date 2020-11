'Friends' reunion special set to film in March The long-awaited 'Friends' reunion special will move into production early next year according to Matthew Perry.

Matthew Perry is having a better 2020 than most of us – she said yes! The "Friends" star revealed to People he proposed to girlfriend Molly Hurwitz.

Matthew Perry is having a better 2020 than most of us – she said yes! The "Friends" star revealed...