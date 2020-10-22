Manchester United hack: UK’s cyber security agency assisting the club

The UK’s cyber security agency is assisting Manchester United over a cyberattack earlier this month which has left the football club unable to yet fullyrestore their computer systems. The Premier League club confirmed the hackingon November 20 and said it was not “aware of any breach of personal dataassociated with our fans and customers”.

Burnley move out of the Premier League relegation zone after beating Crystal Palace at Turf Moor for their first win of the season.

Southampton miss the chance to move third in the Premier League as they are held at Wolves despite Theo Walcott scoring his first goal since rejoining the club.

Southampton miss the chance to move third in the Premier League as they are held at Wolves despite Theo Walcott scoring his first goal since rejoining the club.

BBC Sport looks at what is behind the increased rate of injuries in the Premier League this season and which teams are suffering.

John Boyega, Marcus Rashford and Michaela Coel among GQ winners Star Wars actor John Boyega, actress Michaela Coel and England footballerMarcus Rashford are among the people who have been honoured at this year’s GQMen Of The Year awards. Boyega was named winner of the icon award, withChewing Gum star Coel named the creative icon winner and Rashford awarded thecampaigner honour at the virtual ceremony. Manchester United star Rashford,23, has won widespread praise and an MBE following his successful lobbying ofthe Government for the extension of free school meals. GQ’s annual event,which celebrates men and women who have helped to shape the world’s culturallandscape in style, politics, entertainment and sport, was held online thisyear, hosted by Jack Whitehall.

Manchester United will not say if they have received ransom demands over the cyber attack on the club last week that forced them to shut down their systems.

Manchester United are being assisted by the UK's cyber security agency after a cyber attack left the...