Manchester United hack: UK’s cyber security agency assisting the club

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Manchester United hack: UK’s cyber security agency assisting the club

Manchester United hack: UK’s cyber security agency assisting the club

The UK’s cyber security agency is assisting Manchester United over a cyberattack earlier this month which has left the football club unable to yet fullyrestore their computer systems. The Premier League club confirmed the hackingon November 20 and said it was not “aware of any breach of personal dataassociated with our fans and customers”.


