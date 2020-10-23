Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kangana's house demolition case: Bombay HC calls 'action with malafide intent'

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Kangana's house demolition case: Bombay HC calls 'action with malafide intent'

Kangana's house demolition case: Bombay HC calls 'action with malafide intent'

Bombay High Court set aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut issued on September 7 and 9, calls demolition at her place as action with malafide intent.

According to the High Court order, a valuer will be appointed to ascertain damages caused due to demolition.

Speaking on this Mumbai's Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that she will go through the High Court order.

"I haven't seen court order, will go through it," said Mayor Pednekar.

Later this afternoon, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar will hold meeting with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) legal team to assess Bombay High Court's order in Kangana Ranaut's case.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut Indian actress

Bombay HC quashes BMC's demolition notices to Kangana Ranaut, actor reacts [Video]

Bombay HC quashes BMC's demolition notices to Kangana Ranaut, actor reacts

Bombay High Court said that BMC's action of demolishing part of Kangana Ranaut's bungalow smacks of malafide. Quashing demolition order, HC said the act was done to cause substantial loss to the actor. The court also said that it does not approve of authorities using 'muscle power' against any citizen. The bench was hearing Kangana's petition challenging the demolition carried out by BMC. The 33-year-old actor took to Twitter and responded to the court's order. Demolition at Kangana's Pali Hill bungalow in suburb Bandra was carried out on September 9. Kangana had sought Rs 2 crore in damages from BMC and urged court to declare action illegal. Bench added that it was appointing a valuer who would hear petitioner and BMC on monetary damages. Kangana had filed the petition on September 9 when the demolition process was initiated. Bombay HC had, in an interim order on September 9, stayed the demolition work.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:57Published

Bombay High Court Bombay High Court

Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's interim bail extended; Supreme Court says Bombay HC abdicated it role

 Prima facie evaluation of the FIR lodged by the Maharashtra Police against Arnab Goswami does not establish any abetment to suicide charge, says SC.
DNA

Kishori Pednekar

Mumbai 100% ready to deal with COVID-19: Mayor Kishori Pednekar [Video]

Mumbai 100% ready to deal with COVID-19: Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on November 19 claimed that the city is 100% ready to deal with COVID-19 situation. "We are well-prepared to deal with COVID-19 in Mumbai. 98% of the people understand their role in virus containment while only 2% are continuing to misguide others about this deadly virus," said Kishori Pednekar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:58Published

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Rs 24,000 crore bullet train contract creates record

 The National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) on Thursday signed the country’s largest ever government-funded civil contract of Rs 24,000 crore for the..
IndiaTimes

Court rejects ED plea against closure report in Maharashtra scam

 A special court in Mumbai on Thursday rejected an intervention application filed by the ED challenging the closure report filed by the Economic Offences Wing..
IndiaTimes
26/11 Mumbai attack anniversary: rallies held in Bangladesh, Nepal against terrorism [Video]

26/11 Mumbai attack anniversary: rallies held in Bangladesh, Nepal against terrorism

Rallies were held in different parts of the world to mark the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. In Sylhet city of Bangladesh anti-terrorism rally was held where activists condemn terrorism in all its forms. They demanded peace and tranquility in Bangladesh and the rest of the world. In Nepal's Birgunj town, a motorcycle rally was held on the occasion. The protesters condemned Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism. More than 160 people killed in a 2008 Islamist militant attack in Mumbai. India blamed militants links to the Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group for the attacks. India and the United States accused Hafiz Saeed, who founded the LeT, of being the attack mastermind.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:57Published

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Watch: Bihar, Bengal CM celebrate Chhath Puja; devotees at ghats [Video]

Watch: Bihar, Bengal CM celebrate Chhath Puja; devotees at ghats

Thousands of devotees assembled at Assi Ghat on Friday in Varanasi to celebrate Chhath Puja. People were seen wearing traditional attires and offered prayers at the ghats. This year, the festival is being celebrated amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and many devotees said that they prayed to Chhathi Maiyya to keep everyone safe from the virus. Mumbai witnessed a muted Chatth Puja after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced restrictions on celebrations near natural water bodies in the city, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Chhath puja was observed in Kolkata without much fanfare, as processions synonymous with the festival were largely missing from the city roads, and people performed rituals at the temporary ghats set up by the civic authorities while maintaining a physical distance. Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee were seen celebrating the festival.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:41Published
COVID-19: Mumbai beaches deserted this Chhath Puja [Video]

COVID-19: Mumbai beaches deserted this Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja, this year is being observed across nation under restrictions due to COVID rise. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) restricted celebrations of Chhath Puja on Mumbai beaches. "There's usually a lot of crowd here on Chhath Puja but because of COVID-19 we're going to celebrate it at home. We support govt's decision," said a local at Juhu beach.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Big relief for Kangana Ranaut as Bombay High Court sets aside BMC's demolition order

Kangana Ranaut had asked for Rs. 2 crore compensation in her house demolition case against BMC
DNA - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day



Related videos from verified sources

Kangana Ranaut & sister get interim relief in sedition case l Key details [Video]

Kangana Ranaut & sister get interim relief in sedition case l Key details

Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been granted interim relief from arrest by the Bombay High Court. The High court also asked them to honour the summons and appear before the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:18Published
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Arnab Goswami's arrest, what did she say: Listen in|Oneindia News [Video]

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Arnab Goswami's arrest, what did she say: Listen in|Oneindia News

Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Republic TV news anchor Arnab Goswami’s detainment by the Alibaug Police in an abetment to suicide case. Kangana, sharing a video, said that many ‘free speech..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:12Published
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence [Video]

Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday said that "the government (is) trying to put me in jail" after a complaint was filed against the actor at a Mumbai court for "spreading hate and breaking the brotherhood,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:15Published