Kangana's house demolition case: Bombay HC calls 'action with malafide intent'

Bombay High Court said that BMC's action of demolishing part of Kangana Ranaut's bungalow smacks of malafide. Quashing demolition order, HC said the act was done to cause substantial loss to the actor. The court also said that it does not approve of authorities using 'muscle power' against any citizen. The bench was hearing Kangana's petition challenging the demolition carried out by BMC. The 33-year-old actor took to Twitter and responded to the court's order. Demolition at Kangana's Pali Hill bungalow in suburb Bandra was carried out on September 9. Kangana had sought Rs 2 crore in damages from BMC and urged court to declare action illegal. Bench added that it was appointing a valuer who would hear petitioner and BMC on monetary damages. Kangana had filed the petition on September 9 when the demolition process was initiated. Bombay HC had, in an interim order on September 9, stayed the demolition work.
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on November 19 claimed that the city is 100% ready to deal with COVID-19 situation. "We are well-prepared to deal with COVID-19 in Mumbai. 98% of the people understand their role in virus containment while only 2% are continuing to misguide others about this deadly virus," said Kishori Pednekar.
Rallies were held in different parts of the world to mark the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. In Sylhet city of Bangladesh anti-terrorism rally was held where activists condemn terrorism in all its forms. They demanded peace and tranquility in Bangladesh and the rest of the world. In Nepal's Birgunj town, a motorcycle rally was held on the occasion. The protesters condemned Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism. More than 160 people killed in a 2008 Islamist militant attack in Mumbai. India blamed militants links to the Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) group for the attacks. India and the United States accused Hafiz Saeed, who founded the LeT, of being the attack mastermind.
Thousands of devotees assembled at Assi Ghat on Friday in Varanasi to celebrate Chhath Puja. People were seen wearing traditional attires and offered prayers at the ghats. This year, the festival is being celebrated amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and many devotees said that they prayed to Chhathi Maiyya to keep everyone safe from the virus. Mumbai witnessed a muted Chatth Puja after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced restrictions on celebrations near natural water bodies in the city, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Chhath puja was observed in Kolkata without much fanfare, as processions synonymous with the festival were largely missing from the city roads, and people performed rituals at the temporary ghats set up by the civic authorities while maintaining a physical distance. Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee were seen celebrating the festival.
Chhath Puja, this year is being observed across nation under restrictions due to COVID rise. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) restricted celebrations of Chhath Puja on Mumbai beaches. "There's usually a lot of crowd here on Chhath Puja but because of COVID-19 we're going to celebrate it at home. We support govt's decision," said a local at Juhu beach.
Actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday said that "the government (is) trying to put me in jail" after a complaint was filed against the actor at a Mumbai court for "spreading hate and breaking the brotherhood,..
