Kangana's house demolition case: Bombay HC calls 'action with malafide intent'

Bombay High Court set aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut issued on September 7 and 9, calls demolition at her place as action with malafide intent.

According to the High Court order, a valuer will be appointed to ascertain damages caused due to demolition.

Speaking on this Mumbai's Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that she will go through the High Court order.

"I haven't seen court order, will go through it," said Mayor Pednekar.

Later this afternoon, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar will hold meeting with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) legal team to assess Bombay High Court's order in Kangana Ranaut's case.