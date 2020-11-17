Areas could move down a tier before Christmas, says Jenrick

Global  
 

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said that some areas in England could "de-escalate" from their current tier before Christmas, following a "meaningful review" on December 16.

Report by Patelr.

Robert Jenrick Robert Jenrick British lawyer and Conservative Party politician; Member of Parliament for Newark since 2014

