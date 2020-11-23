Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine: Company to run new tests amid fresh doubts

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine: Company to run new tests amid fresh doubts
Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccine: Company to run new tests amid fresh doubts

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

NHS: Only around 5% of people agree to donate plasma after recovery from Covid [Video]

NHS: Only around 5% of people agree to donate plasma after recovery from Covid

The NHS is calling on more recovered Covid-19 patients to donate their plasma.New figures show donors who have been hospitalised have very high antibodylevels, and they remain higher for longer.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published
France Christmas letters: Father Christmas receiving a sckful of Covid woes [Video]

France Christmas letters: Father Christmas receiving a sckful of Covid woes

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 00:57Published
Covid-19 pandemic in Germany: Berlin launches national vaccination strategy [Video]

Covid-19 pandemic in Germany: Berlin launches national vaccination strategy

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:45Published
Jenrick: Covid guidelines may change over Christmas [Video]

Jenrick: Covid guidelines may change over Christmas

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick says coronavirus guidance may change overChristmas, saying there could be a "meaningful review" around mid-December.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

AstraZeneca British-Swedish pharmaceutical company

Questions over AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine data [Video]

Questions over AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine data

British drugmaker AstraZeneca is working with regulators to investigate a lower dosage of its vaccine that performed better than a full dosage, a spokesman for the company said on Thursday, after its chief executive was quoted as saying an additional global trial was likely. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:29Published
AstraZeneca Admits COVID Breakthrough Came From Mistake [Video]

AstraZeneca Admits COVID Breakthrough Came From Mistake

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford are facing criticism over their COVID-19 vaccine trial results. According to Business Insider the criticism comes after AstraZeneca admitted to a mistake in the vaccine dosage. During the vaccine trial, some patients got two full doses of the vaccine. Others had a half-dose in their first shot, followed by a full dose. On Wednesday, an AstraZeneca executive described the "mistake" as "serendipity.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Dosing Mix-up Raises Questions About New COVID Vaccine [Video]

Dosing Mix-up Raises Questions About New COVID Vaccine

A manufacturing error is raising concerns about a promising COVID-19 vaccine being developed. The vaccine was developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. Less than a week after we learned about it, the developers have admitted to a manufacturing error. The error resulted from two different doses during the recently concluded phase III trial. AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford described the vaccine as being 70% effective.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Related videos from verified sources

AstraZeneca 3rd Company To Report Successful COVID Vaccine Trial [Video]

AstraZeneca 3rd Company To Report Successful COVID Vaccine Trial

AstraZeneca says its vaccine is effective and may prevent the transmission of the coronavirus. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:16Published