Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mourinho pays tribute to Diego Maradona

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Mourinho pays tribute to Diego Maradona

Mourinho pays tribute to Diego Maradona

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says he will miss Diego Maradona following thedeath of the Argentinian football legend this week.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

José Mourinho José Mourinho Portuguese association football player and manager

Tottenham: Jose Mourinho has added his secret ingredient to Spurs - Jermaine Jenas

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has taken Mauricio Pochettino's blueprint and tried to make it better, says ex-Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas.
BBC News

Return of fans to football a 'good feeling' - Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says the return of supporters to games provides "a good feeling" for his players and for the "passion of the fans".
BBC News
Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester [Video]

Premier League round-up: Spurs go top while Liverpool beat Leicester

A round-up of the weekend's Premier League action as Jose Mourinho's Tottenhamtake top spot before Liverpool leapfrog Leicester with a 3-0 win.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published

Diego Maradona Diego Maradona Argentine football player and manager

AP Top Stories November 27 A

 Here's the latest for Friday November 27th: Trump says he'll leave if he loses the Electoral College; Fire danger prompts Southern California blackouts; Small..
USATODAY.com
Maradona fans pour onto streets as casket arrives at cemetery [Video]

Maradona fans pour onto streets as casket arrives at cemetery

Argentina's Diego Maradona, one of the world's greatest ever soccer players, is buried in Buenos Aires.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:00Published
Napoli hold moment's silence for iconic son Maradona [Video]

Napoli hold moment's silence for iconic son Maradona

Napoli pay tribute to Diego Maradona at his former home ground.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:31Published
Drone footage shows massive crowds of Argentines queuing to pay respects to hero Maradona [Video]

Drone footage shows massive crowds of Argentines queuing to pay respects to hero Maradona

Argentines line the streets of Buenos Aires to say goodbye to soccer great Diego Maradona.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:55Published

Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Association football club

Harry Winks scores wonder goal for Spurs in Europa League - but admits he didn't mean it

 Harry Winks scores his first goal in almost two years for Tottenham - an unbelievable 53.7-yard strike - but admits he didn't even mean it.
BBC News
Napoli pay tribute to Maradona ahead of Europea League tie with Rijeka [Video]

Napoli pay tribute to Maradona ahead of Europea League tie with Rijeka

Napoli added their tribute to Maradona ahead of the Europa League tie withRijeka in the Stadio San Paolo. Other teams across the world added theirtributes, including Lille v AC Milan and Tottenham v Ludogorets.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Diego Maradona dies: He would always call me after big defeats – Mourinho

Jose Mourinho said Diego Maradona would always call him after big defeats as a manager, the Tottenham...
SoccerNews.com - Published

News24.com | Maradona was there for me in tough times, says Mourinho

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that Diego Maradona would call him after defeats, paying...
News24 - Published

“I feel sorry that I didn’t spend more time with him” – Jose Mourinho pays tribute to Diego Maradona (Video)

Jose Mourinho reveals a little bit about his relationship with Diego Armando Maradona. 🗣"In my big...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Jose: I've sent Maradona support [Video]

Jose: I've sent Maradona support

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says he has contacted Argentina legend Diego Maradona to offer him his best wishes in his recovery from illness.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:17Published