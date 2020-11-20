Global  
 

Black Friday shopping looks a little different in 2020

Black Friday, stock markets reopen, college football: 5 things to know Friday

 Black Friday will look pretty different this year, the U.S. stock markets will reopen for shorter sessions and more news to start your Friday.
USATODAY.com

The best Black Friday deals to shop at Target right now

 Shop the best Black Friday 2020 deals at Target on everything from Apple AirPods to iRobot Roomba to Amazon Echo to Ninja and KitchenAid appliances.
USATODAY.com

Oculus has discounted VR games and experiences for Black Friday

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Oculus is hosting a big sale on games and experiences for Black Friday, with more discounts coming on..
The Verge

Black Friday: Most Old Navy stores open at midnight Friday; Walmart, Kohl's, Best Buy and other stores open at 5

 When do Black Friday sales start and stores open? Will shoppers show up for a different Black Friday amid COVID-19? Or will they shop online?
USATODAY.com

Black Friday 2020 hours for Hampton Roads shopping malls, department stores and outlets

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Black Friday 2020 will look a lot different aside from the needs to...
The CDC classified Black Friday shopping as a 'higher-risk activity' — experts say masks and avoiding crowds are key

Black Friday looks different this year, and experts suggest avoiding crowds, wearing a mask, going...
What Does Black Friday Mean In The Age Of COVID?

Black Friday, the biggest shopping day of the year, will look a little different in 2020, as COVID...
Black Friday shopping: “We’ve never gone through a situation like this before" [Video]

Black Friday shopping: “We’ve never gone through a situation like this before"

Black Friday shopping, Shop Small Saturday and Cyber Monday will surely be a different experience during the pandemic.

Black Friday Shopping To Look Different In Year Of COVID-19 [Video]

Black Friday Shopping To Look Different In Year Of COVID-19

Lines were scarcely seen throughout North Texas as Black Friday shopping will look different this year.

This Year's Black Friday Sales Look A Little Different Due To COVID [Video]

This Year's Black Friday Sales Look A Little Different Due To COVID

The small businesses are the ones to focus on as many face an uncertain future during the coronavirus pandemic.

