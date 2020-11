#BuyBlack campaign to help minority businesses this holiday season Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:46s - Published 2 minutes ago #BuyBlack campaign to help minority businesses this holiday season Facebook #BuyBlack campaign encourages holiday shoppers to support Black owned businesses as many of them continue to face challenges related to the pandemic at disproportionate rates. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 5pm Local Black Friday 11262020



We are headed into an uncertain holiday shopping season because of the pandemic. we'll get our first glimpse into what it may be like tomorrow with Black Friday. ABC 36's Alex King checked-in with.. Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY Published 11 hours ago De Pere promotes "Choose Local" campaign for holiday shopping



Businesses in downtown De Pere are encouraging people to shop local this holiday season. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 00:43 Published 1 week ago Showing Off Milwaukee's Culinary Talents



Milwaukee is one of the best cities for food! We may be biased, but we know that brats, beer and our other offerings are top-notch for travelers and locals alike. Milwaukee Food and City toursTours.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 06:13 Published 3 weeks ago