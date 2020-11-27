Black Friday: Amazon workers in Germany go on strike over working conditions

Matt Hancock: Government doing everything to get stranded Brits home



Responding to a question by UK resident, Tim, who is unable to return homefrom Germany, Matt Hancock said: “We’re working with our internationalcolleagues to try to get you home, you and others who are caught abroad bythis. “It’s difficult and we’ll do everything we can to get you back.”

