Black Friday: Amazon workers in Germany go on strike over working conditions

Two persons were arrested in possession of 38 iPhones that they had stolen from the warehouse in Haryana's Gurugram. The culprits worked at an Amazon warehouse in Bilaspur town of Haryana. The iPhones cost worth Rs 50 lakh. Speaking to ANI, ACP (Crime) of Gurugram, Preet Pal Singh said, "They stole phones when security checking was suspended to avoid contact in view of COVID-19."
Responding to a question by UK resident, Tim, who is unable to return homefrom Germany, Matt Hancock said: “We’re working with our internationalcolleagues to try to get you home, you and others who are caught abroad bythis. “It’s difficult and we’ll do everything we can to get you back.”
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22Published
At a loose end during Germany's first lockdown, the four Schwaderlapp sisters decided to put their long hours indoors to good use - by inventing a coronavirus board game that is selling by the thousands.