32,000 Disney Employees To Be Laid Off

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:23s - Published
32,000 Disney Employees To Be Laid Off
Disney announced back in September that 28,000 employees would be cut.

Disney Announces Additional Furloughs Due To COVID-19 Closures

With Disneyland and California Adventure still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disney confirmed Monday that an undisclosed number of employees at the Anaheim resort will be furloughed.

Disneyland employees facing an uncertain future as park, governor at odds over reopening

Disney wants to reopen its theme parks in California. But Governor Gavin Newsom says it's not safe yet. Caught in between are the thousands of Disney employees facing layoffs and an uncertain future.

Disneyland Employees Stage Rally To Urge State To Reopen Parks

Disney fans also showed up to support employees.

