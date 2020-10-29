Government could face ‘tough choices’ over vaccines
The Government could face some “tough choices” if the vaccine produced byAstraZeneca and Oxford University is found to be less effective than others, aformer Department of Health director of immunisation has said.
Professor DavidSalisbury said ministers would need to think “very carefully” about theirhandling of the vaccine if its efficacy was lower than for other jabs such asthose from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.
The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine iscurrently being assessed by the Medicines and Healthcare products RegulatoryAgency (MHRA) for use in the UK.Data from two arms of its phase-three trial,announced last week, gave a combined efficacy of 70%.
AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford are facing criticism over their COVID-19 vaccine trial results. According to Business Insider the criticism comes after AstraZeneca admitted to a mistake in the vaccine dosage. During the vaccine trial, some patients got two full doses of the vaccine. Others had a half-dose in their first shot, followed by a full dose. On Wednesday, an AstraZeneca executive described the "mistake" as "serendipity.
A manufacturing error is raising concerns about a promising COVID-19 vaccine being developed. The vaccine was developed by pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. Less than a week after we learned about it, the developers have admitted to a manufacturing error. The error resulted from two different doses during the recently concluded phase III trial. AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford described the vaccine as being 70% effective.
Moderna's coronavirus vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective at protecting people against COVID-19. The candidate took under a year to develop and test, which is years faster than previous vaccines. The company designed its vaccine candidate in just two days, says Business Insider. In contrast, traditional vaccines can take years to design. Vaccines will hopefully be rolled out by Spring of 2021.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed the UK government has formally submitted the Pfizer vaccine to the Medicine Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for review in the hopes of a nationwide roll out.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Jonathan Van-Tam says he will be encouraging his own mother to take a Covid-19 vaccine, insisting safety standards had not been compromised during the approval phase.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Jonathan Van-Tam says he will be encouraging his own mother to take a Covid-19 vaccine, insisting safety standards had not been compromised during the approval phase.

He added if he could be at the front of the queue to receive the vaccine himself when it is rolled out, he would do so as he "absolutely trusted the judgement" of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
Dr June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare ProductsRegulatory Agency, said: “The safety of the public will always come first. “ACovid-19 vaccine will only be approved once it has met robust standards ofeffectiveness, safety and quality.”
British drugmaker AstraZeneca is working with regulators to investigate a lower dosage of its vaccine that performed better than a full dosage, a spokesman for the company said on Thursday, after its chief executive was quoted as saying an additional global trial was likely. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.