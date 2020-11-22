Covid-19: ‘Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi within weeks’, says Satyendar Jain

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said Delhi has sufficient infrastructure and equipment to vaccinate its entire population in a few weeks once a COVID-19 vaccine is available."There is no need to worry about storage of vaccines.

We have a large number of health care facilities, such as mohalla clinics, poly clinics, and hospitals etc, where a COVID-19 vaccine can be administered to people," Jain said.

"Once a vaccine is available, we can vaccinate the entire population of Delhi in a few weeks," the minister said.

Jain also said Delhi should be given priority during the distribution of the vaccine as it is the national capital.

