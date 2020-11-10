Kentucky Unemployment 11272020

Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Nearly 5 thousand kentuckians on extended unemployment will lose their patments this weekend.

Nearly 5-thousand kentuckians on extended unemployment..will lose thier payments this weekend... under a federal rule..

The payments are a part of a federal program to help those unemployed because of the ongoing pandemic.

The u.s. department of labor notified the state... the number of people currently receiving the insurance..had fallen below the qualifying threshold.

As a result, it will be at least 13 weeks... before the state can continue with the program.

