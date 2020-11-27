Christmas Lights: A Zabrecky Christmas Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago 11272020_6 am 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend C1 3 i know if you like cody are wondering what i do during my fall season will look what i do i put up christmas like the back so you can try to compete with me next year not a chance 70 70,000 lights is what i put up i do start in september and get it done in our switch date time is 6 pm after thanksgiving dinner and has become a tradition and do absolutely lov doing it is a lot of work but you knows a lot of joy when people combine their i just light up





You Might Like

