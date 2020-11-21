Black Friday Begins With Vastly Different Look This Year
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:34s - Published
2 minutes ago
Black Friday Begins With Vastly Different Look This Year
Christiane Cordero reports from Best Buy, where Black Friday looks quite different this year.
WCCO 4 News - Nov.
26, 2020
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Black Friday will look pretty different this year, the U.S. stock markets will reopen for shorter...
USATODAY.com - Published
3 hours ago
Black Friday looks different this year, and experts suggest avoiding crowds, wearing a mask, going...
Business Insider - Published
6 days ago
It has been a year for staying in rather than going out, so there are bargain rails galore at the...
Daily Record - Published
23 hours ago
Related videos from verified sources