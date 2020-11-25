Global  
 

Proof Of Aliens On Earth? Utah Public Officials Find Mysterious Monolith

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
Is this mysterious finding proof of aliens on earth?

The Utah Department of Public Safety spotted an unusual object this month (Nov 20).

Crew members found a metal monolith installed in the ground in a remote area of red rock.

The Aero Bureau & Utah Division of Wildlife Resources had been conducting a count of big horn sheep.

The crew said there was no obvious indication of who might have put the monolith there.

The exact location of the installation is not being disclosed since it is in a very remote area.


