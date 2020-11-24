Free Pet Adoption Drive: Woodford Humane Society sponsored by Quantrell Subaru

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 7 minutes ago

Woodford humane society, quantrell subaru erica bivens: "well that massive adoption drive is about to get underway here at woodford humane society on black friday but there's gonna be a few changes this year because of the pandemic."

Nat woof beth oleson, woodford humane society: "this year it's gonna be november 27 all the way thru december 23 and the reason for that is we are still doing adoptions by appointment only which means time is a little bit limited, so we're just trying to make the most out of the time we have, get as many appointments in as possible and keep sending those pets home."

Beth oleson, at woodford humane society, says the drive has several changes..

To keep everyone safe 'and' to ensure only people seriously interested in taking on the responsibility, reach out..

Oleson: "we prescreen everybody, you have a set timeslot, you can't just walk in and say 'i want a dog i'm gona pick whoevers here'.

You have to schedule an apointment ahead of time.

You have to have your application in ahead of time."

So here's how it works: visit: woodford humane dot org... read 'all' the rules and covid safety procedures..

Then, checkout the adoptable pets..

Choose who you'd like to meet..

And call: 859-873-5491..

Oleson: "for woodford humane, it means more spaces available to help more pets out.

We do have the opportunity the drive on a normal year to help a lot of surrounding counties who are overwhelmed with animals, we do hope to do a little bit of that this year.

And of course it is important for us to remind people that we're here this year.

This is a great way to bring people in, to remind people about the work that we do and how important it is and how it's still very much needed even tho there's a lot of things on peoples mind right now."

