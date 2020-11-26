Watch: Kamala Harris calls teen artist to thank him for creating her portrait

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris called a teen artist to thank him for creating her portrait.

14-year-old Tyler Gordon had shared a video of himself making the portrait.

In his tweet, Gordon had urged people to retweet the video so it reaches Harris.

Soon, the 14-year-old artist received a call from the VP-elect herself.

Shared on November 23, the clip opens to show the teen sitting in front of a blank canvas.

Within moments, Gordon creates magic with his paintbrushes to fill up the canvas.

On November 26, Gordon replied to his own tweet to announce the news to the world.

Later in another tweet, the teen artist shared a clip of the conversation.

People could not keep calm while commenting on Gordon's video.

Netizens praised both the teen artist's work and Harris' gesture.