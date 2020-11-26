How The Pandemic Is Changing Black Friday

The pandemic has changed how retailers operate on Black Friday.

According to CNN Business, over 50% of customers feel anxious about being in brick and mortar location during the holiday.

They anticipate doing 64% of their shopping online.

Experts say that amping up online shopping could signal a more permanent shift in how Black Friday sales are done in the future.

This includes: -Duration: Black Friday deals usually start the day after Thanksgiving in-stores.

Now they start online in October.

-More ways to pickup: Curbside pickup is booming in 2020, and it's estimated that it will increase during the holiday shopping season.

-More free shipping: With online shopping becoming the norm, free shipping is becoming standard.