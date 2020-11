A refugee camp housing Ethiopian refugees in a remote part of neighbouring Sudan is already over capacity.

Ethiopians cross to Sudan to flee fighting in northern Tigray region Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, last year's Nobel Peace Prize winner, on Sunday gave the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) 72 hours to surrender -- an ultimatum rejected by the leader of the dissident region, who has said his people are "ready to die" for their homeland.View on euronews

Read full article ANI25 November 2020, 8:02 pm·1-min read Former Sudanese Prime Minister and the head of the opposition National Umma Party, Sadiq Mahdi...

Sudan’s former prime minister Sadiq al-Mahdi dies of COVID-19 Sadiq al-Mahdi was Sudan’s last democratically elected prime minister before he was toppled in a 1989 coup.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister says the Army has been ordered to move on the embattled Tigray regional capital after his 72-hour ultimatum ended for Tigray leaders to..

The government is hoping for a quick victory in Tigray but it may not be that simple.