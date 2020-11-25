Global  
 

Hulu offers Black Friday discount on TV service

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
It's Black Friday, and Hulu is offering access to its ad-supported streaming TV service for just a $1.99 a month.

The discount price is good for a full year, and then it reverts to its usual price of $5.99 a month.

SUPPORTED STREAMING T-V SERVICEFOR JUST A DOLLAR-99-- A MONTH.THE DISCOUNT PRICE IS GOOD FORA FULL YEAR, AND THEN ITREVERTS TO ITS USUAL PRICE OF5-99 A MONTH.THE DEAL APPLIES TO BOTH NEWAND RETURNING SUBSCRIBERS.ANYONE WHO HAS SIGNED UP IN THELAST THREE MONTHS CAN TAKEADVANTAGE OF THE SALE.THE DEAL IS AVAILABLE AT HULU-DOT-COM ONLY THROUGH THE END OFMONDAY.YOU CAN ALSO EXPEC




