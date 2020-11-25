Hulu offers Black Friday discount on TV service
It's Black Friday, and Hulu is offering access to its ad-supported streaming TV service for just a $1.99 a month.
The discount price is good for a full year, and then it reverts to its usual price of $5.99 a month.
