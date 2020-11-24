Dua Lipa and FKA twigs have recorded a duet

Sir Elton John set to perform at Dua Lipa's Studio 2054 live-stream eventSir Elton John set to perform at Dua Lipa's Studio 2054 live-stream event
2021 Grammy Nominations: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & Roddy Ricch Lead With Most Nods | Billboard NewsThe 2021 Grammys nominations are in. Beyoncé leads all artists with nine total. Plus, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch follow Queen Bey, with six nods a piece.
Nominations Announced for the 2021 Grammy AwardsNominations Announced for
the 2021 Grammy Awards.
Nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards
were announced on Tuesday during a livestream. .
Beyoncé took the lead
with nine nominations...