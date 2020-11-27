Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter has thoughts about Trump's tiny desk

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Twitter has thoughts about Trump's tiny desk
Twitter has thoughts about Trump's tiny desk

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

‘Mini desk. Tiny hands. Small soul’: Trump mocked for giving speech at little table

#DiaperDon trends on Twitter after outgoing president’s furniture steals limelight
Upworthy - Published