Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Twitter has thoughts about Trump's tiny desk
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Twitter has thoughts about Trump's tiny desk
Video Credit:
Geo Beats
- Duration: 00:35s - Published
6 minutes ago
Twitter has thoughts about Trump's tiny desk
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
‘Mini desk. Tiny hands. Small soul’: Trump mocked for giving speech at little table
#DiaperDon trends on Twitter after outgoing president’s furniture steals limelight
Upworthy - Published
4 hours ago
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Amazon
Black Friday
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Diego Maradona
White House
UEFA Europa League
Best Buy
Paris
Arsenal F.C.
Thanksgiving
Macy's
New York City
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
China
Women
Antonio Gibson
Baby Yoda
Pope
Amazon Black Friday
Ross
Section 230
Topshop
Dow Futures
Rosario Dawson
Mike McCarthy
Foster Care
Bad Bunny
Harry
WORTH WATCHING
Black Friday: Amazon workers in Germany go on strike over working conditions
Apple Store Black Friday Deals
Trump says he will leave White House if Electoral College confirms Biden's win
Napoli hold moment's silence for iconic son Maradona