Amazon Chops Prices On Kindles For Black Friday

According to Business Insider, during their Black Friday sale, Amazon is offering huge deals on every ereader in the Kindle line.

This includes: -Save $30 on the Kindle Kids Edition.

It's now $80, marked down from $110.

It comes with a protective cover and one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which gives you access to thousands of books, TV shows, movies, and apps.

In addition, the battery lasts for weeks.

-The Amazon Kindle is now $59.99, down from $89.99 It comes with a front light, which makes reading at night or in dim lighting easy.

-Amazon also chopped $75 off of the Kindle Oasis, now $174.99, which is a favorite among avid readers.

It comes with an adjustable light temperature, huge ebook library, and good page-turning buttons.


