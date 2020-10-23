Pak cricket team can be sent back home, New Zealand warns | Oneindia News

Global  
 

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar requested farmers to end their protest against the new central laws, offering talks next week, on December 3rd; In what could be a blow to the Trinamool Congress in Bengal ahead of next year's Assembly election, senior minister Suvendu Adhikari has resigned from his post; After six players tested positive for coronavirus, Pakistan Cricket Board CEO told the team that there have been '3-4 breaches of protocols' and that the New Zealand govt would send the team home if there is any further breach.

This and more news at 9 PM.

#pakistan #NewZealand #DilliChalo


