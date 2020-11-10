Global  
 

'Truly Unbelievable': Vacaville Couple Still Finds Reasons To Be Thankful After Losing Everything In Fire

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:14s - Published
It's a Thanksgiving like no other for many who are still picking up the pieces from one of the worst fire seasons in state history.

Ken and Marci Albers lost more than a dozen classic cars and a house full of antiques when the LNU Lightning Complex fire ripped through Vacaville over the summer.


