'Truly Unbelievable': Vacaville Couple Still Finds Reasons To Be Thankful After Losing Everything In Fire

It's a Thanksgiving like no other for many who are still picking up the pieces from one of the worst fire seasons in state history.

Ken and Marci Albers lost more than a dozen classic cars and a house full of antiques when the LNU Lightning Complex fire ripped through Vacaville over the summer.