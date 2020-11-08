Global  
 

UAE demolishes towers in 10 seconds

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:50s - Published
UAE demolishes towers in 10 seconds

UAE demolishes towers in 10 seconds

The UAE demolished Abu Dhabi's Mina Plaza towers on Friday (November 27), successfully bringing down 144 floors spread over 4 towers in a 10-second controlled explosion.


