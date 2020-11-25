Skip Bayless isn't happy with Mike McCarthy's costly fake punt in Cowboys' blowout loss to Washington | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys let their Thanksgiving game get away from them yesterday when Washington took a 17-to-10 lead and never looked back.

Washington went on a 26-to-6 run and walked away with a decisive 41-to-16 victory to take the lead in the NFC East.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Cowboys' loss.