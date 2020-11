London's Oxford Street deserted on Black Friday as lockdown keeps non-essential shops shut Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:25s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 03:25s - Published London's Oxford Street deserted on Black Friday as lockdown keeps non-essential shops shut London's Oxford Street, the UK's busiest shopping street, was deserted on Black Friday (November 27) as major retailers were forced to remain closed due to coronavirus restrictions. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covington pushes shoppers to choose local



Local businesses in Covington are asking Black Friday shoppers to keep local shops in mind as the pandemic continues to impact the local economy. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:42 Published 4 hours ago Selfridges on Oxford St unveils Christmas windows



The world-famous Selfridges department store on London's Oxford Street hasunveiled its Christmas window displays. It came despite England moving into anew coronavirus lockdown, meaning there were fewer.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34 Published 3 weeks ago