Despite pandemic, Open Door Mission serves meals Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 00:40s - Published 3 weeks ago Despite pandemic, Open Door Mission serves meals Despite pandemic, Open Door Mission serves meals 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend AND THISTHANKSGIVINGVOLUNTEERS WITHTHE OPEN DOORMISSION STEPPED INTO HELP OUT.EVERY YEAR THEYPUT ON A BIGTHANKSGIVINGFEAST FOR THOSE INNEED...THIS YEAR WITH THEPANDEMIC THINGSLOOKS A LITTLEDIFFERENT.TO KEEP THINGSSAFE, ONLY AMINIMAL AMOUNT OFVOLUNTEERS WEREALLOWED IN ANDEVERYONE HAD TOSOCIAL DISTANCE.THEY TELL US ITWAS IMPORTANT TOFIND A WAY TO DOIT...BECAUSE THIS YEARTHE NEED IS ASGREAT AS EVER.CANDACE GREGORYPRESIDENT/CEO, OPENDOOR MISSION "WE'VEACTUALLY EXPANDEDOUR HOLIDAYPROGRAMS TO MEETTHE NEED.THERE'S A 50 PERCENTINCREASE IN FOODINSECURITY ISSUES INOUR COMMUNITY."THE MEAL WASSERVED IN SHIFTS TOHELP WITH THESOCIAL DISTANCING.WITH THE





You Might Like