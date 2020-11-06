Global  
 

Many leaders from TMC will join BJP, in touch with few of them: Kailash Vijayvargiya

After TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari resigned as Bengal Transport Minister, National general secretary of BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya said he is welcomed in the party.

"Suvendu (Adhikari) ji was upset with Mamata Banerjee's arrogance and corruption.

He resigned because of her, I feel so.

If Suvendu ji comes to BJP, he will be welcomed.

Many leaders from TMC will join BJP, we are in touch with few of them."


