All I know is Kangana called Mumbai 'PoK', everything else is BMC's matter: Raut on Bombay HC's decision

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Bombay High Court's decision over BMC demolished Kangana Ranaut's office is a legal matter.

"This is a legal matter of BMC.

All I know is this actress called Mumbai Police mafia and Mumbai 'PoK'.

Do parties which are excited over Court order agree with this?

Indecent remarks about judges or Courts lead to contempt, is it not defamation when someone makes such remarks about Maharashtra/Mumbai?" Bombay High Court set aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut issued on September 07 and 09, calls demolition at her place as action with malafide intent.