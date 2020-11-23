All I know is Kangana called Mumbai 'PoK', everything else is BMC's matter: Raut on Bombay HC's decision

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Bombay High Court's decision over BMC demolished Kangana Ranaut's office is a legal matter.
"This is a legal matter of BMC.
All I know is this actress called Mumbai Police mafia and Mumbai 'PoK'.
Do parties which are excited over Court order agree with this?
Indecent remarks about judges or Courts lead to contempt, is it not defamation when someone makes such remarks about Maharashtra/Mumbai?" Bombay High Court set aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut issued on September 07 and 09, calls demolition at her place as action with malafide intent.
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Nov 27 that people like Kangana Ranaut are trying to turn Courts arena into a political rivalry. "Everyone is surprised that an actress who lives in Himachal, comes here and calls our Mumbai 'PoK' such 'do takke ke log' want to turn Court's arena into a political rivalry, it's wrong," said Kishori Pednekar. Bombay High Court set aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut issued on September 07 and 09, calls demolition at her place as action with malafide intent.
Bombay HC rules in Kangana Ranaut's favour, stopped her office space from being completely demolished In Other News Amitabh Bachchan would not have a cameo but a full-fledged role in Nag Ashwin's next starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.for more watch Daily Punch.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:01Published
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on November 24 smirked at opposition party while speaking to mediapersons on November 24. "Today is the death anniversary of 3-day government that was formed last year. Our government will complete 4 years. The opposition leaders say such things in frustration as all their efforts have failed. They know very well that people of Maharashtra are with this government," said Sanjay Raut.
Bombay High Court set aside BMC notices to Kangana Ranaut issued on September 7 and 9, calls demolition at her place as action with malafide intent. According to the High Court order, a valuer will be appointed to ascertain damages caused due to demolition. Speaking on this Mumbai's Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that she will go through the High Court order. "I haven't seen court order, will go through it," said Mayor Pednekar. Later this afternoon, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar will hold meeting with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) legal team to assess Bombay High Court's order in Kangana Ranaut's case.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reacted on Tejashwi Yadav's allegation on his 'Bete Ki Chah Main Betiya Paida Karte Reh Gae' remark. He said, "I was speaking about the fertility rate and said that in..