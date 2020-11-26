Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 57,551
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises to 57,551
The Government said a further 521 people died within 28 days of a positivetest for coronavirus as of Wednesday, bringing the UK death total to 57,551.
