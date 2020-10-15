Kate outlines importance of early years development in passionate address
The Duchess of Cambridge has called for the early years development ofchildren to be viewed on the same level as “other great social challenges andopportunities of our time”.
Kate said the “social cost” of late interventionhad been estimated at more than £17 billion a year, for young people whoneeded support for problems which might have been prevented when they werechildren.