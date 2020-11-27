Global  
 

'Dilli Chalo'': Farmers prepare 'langar' to serve protestors

'Dilli Chalo'': Farmers prepare 'langar' to serve protestors

'Dilli Chalo'': Farmers prepare 'langar' to serve protestors

Farmers, who protesting against Centre's farm laws, have prepared food for themselves and other farmers.

The farmers have carried food stock and can continue their protest without any hassle.

The farmers are protesting against the three agriculture laws passed by the Central government.

Delhi Police gave permission to farmers to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area.


'Dilli Chalo': Delhi Police allow farmers to protest peacefully in Burari

'Dilli Chalo': Delhi Police allow farmers to protest peacefully in Burari

Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal on November 27 gave details about the current situation of 'Dilli Chalo' protest held by the farmers. He said, "After discussion with farmer leaders, Delhi Police has allowed farmers to protest peacefully at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. We appeal to them to maintain peace in order to avoid any inconvenience to others." Recently, heavy police have been deployed at the Delhi's border areas. Farmers were seen resisting the police, trying to drag the barricades at Singhu Border following which police had to use tear gas to disperse the farmers. Vehicles are not allowed towards Singhu Border. Interstate vehicles may take Western and Eastern peripheral expressway. Farmers are heading towards Delhi as part of their protest march against Centre's farm laws.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published
Farmers protest: Kisan Mazdoor union all set in Amritsar for tractor rally towards Delhi

Farmers protest: Kisan Mazdoor union all set in Amritsar for tractor rally towards Delhi

Members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee in Amritsar all set for their tractor rally on November 27. They are heading towards Delhi by stocking up essentials in trolleys. Large scale protest was organised by the farmers against the new farm laws. Delhi Police seek permission from the Government to convert nine stadiums into temporary prisons, in view of protest.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:04Published

